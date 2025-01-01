Short Interest in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expands By 5.6%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $693.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.12. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JELD-WEN

Insider Activity

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. This represents a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,275 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,320,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,552,000 after buying an additional 1,939,052 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in JELD-WEN by 223.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 803,095 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 57.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 764,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.