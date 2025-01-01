Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Rises By 5.1%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BPIRY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.65.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
