Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 5.6%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 299.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGZ stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.