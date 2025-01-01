Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 66,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Albert L. Berra sold 2,540 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $81,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,031.12. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,462.60. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,056 shares of company stock worth $244,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

