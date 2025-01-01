Sietel Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SSLPA)

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.
Sietel Stock Performance
