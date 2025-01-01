Sime Armoyan Acquires 4,600 Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$3,206.06.

On Friday, November 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$504.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$250.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,650.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,915.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$795.00.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 4.4 %

WRG opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

