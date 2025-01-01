SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 1472427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 6.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,072,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,280,000 after buying an additional 438,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SiriusPoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,880,000 after acquiring an additional 321,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,578,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,310,000 after purchasing an additional 162,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,275 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

