SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 44703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SITC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SITC

SITE Centers Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $801.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $58,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,934.28. This represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $133,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,693. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.