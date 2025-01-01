SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 9710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJW

SJW Group Trading Down 0.7 %

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,877,000 after buying an additional 233,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.