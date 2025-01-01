SK Growth Opportunities Corporation Holds Annual Meeting, Approves Director and Auditor Proposals

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (NASDAQ: SKGRU), a Cayman Islands exempted company and blank check company, recently held its 2024 annual meeting on December 27, 2024. Shareholders of the company voted on various proposals during the meeting.

A total of 13,469,741 Ordinary Shares of the company held of record as of December 2, 2024, were present either in person or by proxy, representing about 89.96% of the voting power of the company’s Ordinary Shares on the record date for the Annual Meeting, thus forming a quorum for conducting business.

The matters brought forward at the Annual Meeting included the re-election of Speaker John Boehner as a Class I director of the company, a position he will hold until the 2027 annual meeting in accordance with the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the company. Additionally, shareholders approved the ratification and appointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC as the independent registered public accounting firm of the company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The voting results for the proposals were as follows:

– Director Proposal:

– For: 9,546,133 votes

– Against: 1,053,038 votes

– Abstain: 25 votes

– Broker Non-Vote: 0 votes

– Auditor Proposal:

– For: 13,469,716 votes

– Against: 0 votes

– Abstain: 25 votes

– Broker Non-Vote: 0 votes

In other news from the filing, the company revealed an exhibit as part of the Form 8-K. Exhibit 104 detailed the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Lastly, the report was formally signed on behalf of SK Growth Opportunities Corporation on December 30, 2024, by Derek Jensen, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SK Growth Opportunities’s 8K filing here.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

