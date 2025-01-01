SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. SLM has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. SLM had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,292.50. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SLM by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $298,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 62.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

