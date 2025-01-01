Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 599,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $162,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,300.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 411,630 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 115,910.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 336,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,796,000 after acquiring an additional 283,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 11,510.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 188,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1,601.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 181,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

