SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 274,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 286,344 shares.The stock last traded at $97.12 and had previously closed at $98.39.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

