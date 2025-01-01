Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.42 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 226.50 ($2.83). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.83), with a volume of 79,813 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPI

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51. The company has a market capitalization of £912.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,228.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.