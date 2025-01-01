Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.47 and traded as low as C$20.01. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$20.02, with a volume of 3,794 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.75.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

