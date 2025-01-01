SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Plans $0.27 Dividend

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2658 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

SSE Stock Down 0.6 %

SSEZY opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Get SSE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.