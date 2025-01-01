SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.68 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 180.91 ($2.26). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 180.70 ($2.26), with a volume of 246,593 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.25 ($3.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Apurvi Sheth bought 4,500 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £7,515 ($9,404.33). Insiders have bought 4,724 shares of company stock valued at $789,002 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

