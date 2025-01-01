State Street Corp Acquires 15,859 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Contango Ore were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Contango Ore by 55.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Contango Ore during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.
Contango Ore Stock Down 0.8 %
CTGO stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.48. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $25.32.
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Contango Ore from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
