State Street Corp Acquires 31,415 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRC. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.68. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

