State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $145.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.89. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,997 shares in the company, valued at $181,616.71. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 23,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $115,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,179.20. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,347 shares of company stock worth $588,628. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

