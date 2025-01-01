State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBCN. FMR LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Middlefield Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBCN opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

