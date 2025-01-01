State Street Corp Buys 55,579 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 25.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 36,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $44,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,912.42. This represents a 105.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 133,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $166,713.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,539,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,655. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on STTK shares. Citigroup lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Articles

