State Street Corp Grows Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.