State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,872,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Precigen were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 82.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,775,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,706,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 492,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $328.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

