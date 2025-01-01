State Street Corp Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $244.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.34. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

