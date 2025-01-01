State Street Corp Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Immunocore by 26.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after acquiring an additional 520,950 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,417 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 109,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMCR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Immunocore from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 0.73. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

