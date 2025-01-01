State Street Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 391.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.