State Street Corp Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp's holdings in J.Jill were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in J.Jill by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 422,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 119,282 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in J.Jill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $7,120,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $192,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,745.52. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,887.76. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $517,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Price Performance

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

JILL stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $423.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JILL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

J.Jill Company Profile



J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

