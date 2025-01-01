State Street Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 873,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 160.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 93.55%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $87,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,519 shares in the company, valued at $687,298.15. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $86,154.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,529.83. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardlytics

About Cardlytics

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.