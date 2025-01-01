State Street Corp Has $3.08 Million Position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in LanzaTech Global were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of LNZA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.42. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 180.10% and a negative net margin of 223.03%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LanzaTech Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on LNZA

About LanzaTech Global

(Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.