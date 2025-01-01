State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

State Street Corp raised its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.59. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.59%.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

