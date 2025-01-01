State Street Corp Lowers Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 785.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.19. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.78.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

