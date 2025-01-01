State Street Corp Purchases 198,836 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,836 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ProKidney were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PROK. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 32.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,341,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProKidney by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 450,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProKidney stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. ProKidney Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PROK shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

