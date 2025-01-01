State Street Corp Purchases 22,710 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Immatics were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 76.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,086,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,961,000 after buying an additional 3,503,750 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,799,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,392,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Immatics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,657,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.74. Immatics has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMTX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

