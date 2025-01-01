State Street Corp Purchases 3,830 Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after buying an additional 2,341,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cartesian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at $181,176,636.28. The trade was a 1.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 32,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $546,592.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,033 shares in the company, valued at $850,720.11. The trade was a 39.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RNAC opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $455.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cartesian Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

View Our Latest Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.