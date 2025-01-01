State Street Corp Sells 2,851 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,195,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $228,655,000 after buying an additional 1,719,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 177.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 648,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 364,184 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 225,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

