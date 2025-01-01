Stifel Canada Downgrades i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) to Moderate Buy

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
IAUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in i-80 Gold by 142.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 61,337 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
