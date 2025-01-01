Stifel Canada Downgrades i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) to Moderate Buy

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
IAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other i-80 Gold news, Director Richard Scott Young bought 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 285,150 shares of company stock valued at $184,581 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
