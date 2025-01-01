Stuart Canfield Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $148,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,575. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EA opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

