Sumit Singh Sells 571,903 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $19,742,091.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,623.44. The trade was a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,490,635.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50.

CHWY stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chewy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,380,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

