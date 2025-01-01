Sumit Singh Sells 571,903 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $19,742,091.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,623.44. The trade was a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,490,635.00.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50.

Chewy Trading Down 2.1 %

CHWY stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chewy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,380,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

