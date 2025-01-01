Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,021,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214,279 shares.The stock last traded at $14.40 and had previously closed at $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 517,179 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 447,800 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $5,182,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 342,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,907,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.