Suncorp Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $1.27 (ASX:SUNPI)

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.271 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
