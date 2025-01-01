Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.18 and traded as low as $19.42. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 482 shares.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
