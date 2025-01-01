Sysco Co. (SYY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on January 24th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Sysco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Sysco has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,279 shares of company stock worth $2,786,971. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

