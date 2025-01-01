Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TARS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,030,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $763,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

TARS opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

