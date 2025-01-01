The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.84 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.00). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 311 ($3.89), with a volume of 46,550 shares trading hands.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.76.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Leaf sold 8,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.88), for a total value of £25,947 ($32,470.28). Also, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £14,330.20 ($17,932.92). Corporate insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.