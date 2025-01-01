The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.59 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 115.40 ($1.44). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.44), with a volume of 859,163 shares traded.
The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 5.41.
Insider Activity at The Bankers Investment Trust
In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West acquired 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £329.44 ($412.26). 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
