The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Position Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,646,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,032 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKIN. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 443,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 349,616.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 370,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Beauty Health by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,603,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Beauty Health Price Performance

SKIN opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

