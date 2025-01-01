The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from The Foschini Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Foschini Group Trading Up 5.4 %

FHNGY stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The Foschini Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

About The Foschini Group

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through TFG Africa, TFG London, and TFG Australia segments. It offers clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, cellphones, and accessories. In addition, the company provides sporting and outdoor apparel and equipment.

