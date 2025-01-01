The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from The Foschini Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
The Foschini Group Trading Up 5.4 %
FHNGY stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The Foschini Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $10.09.
About The Foschini Group
