The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

IPG stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,993,000 after buying an additional 3,920,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,426,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,064,000 after acquiring an additional 270,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,449,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,107,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 828,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.